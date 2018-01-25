KRON4 Morning Buzz: Tiger makes another return to the PGA Tour



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–Trending today on KRON4’s Morning Buzz, Elton John’s farewell tour, Tiger Woods comeback, and a Super Bowl super fan.

At the ripe old age of 42, Tiger Woods is trying to make his PGA comeback. After missing the cut in 2017, he tees off at Torrey Pines Thursday morning.

He says his children keep him motivated.

If you’re a football fan, then nothing is bigger than the Super Bowl. Now, what happens if your team doesn’t make it to the big game? Are you still going?

Well, an 81-year-old man from Maine is going to Minneapolis for his 52nd Super Bowl. Don Crisman has been going to the Super Bowl since 1976.

Elton John says farewell to the yellow brick road. That’s the name of his goodbye tour. After nearly five decades and up to 50 Top 40 hits, he wants to spend more time with his kids.

