Man killed in Oakland hit-and-run

OAKLAND (KRON)–A man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run early Thursday morning in Oakland.

According to police, the incident happened just after 1:00 a.m. in the 9200 block of MacArthur Boulevard. Police say the victim died at the scene.

The suspect fled the scene and remains at large, officers said. The identity of the deceased won’t be released until next of kin are notified.

