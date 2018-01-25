HERCULES (KRON) — A man thinks he is meeting up with a woman he has been texting for a month, and instead is confronted by two robbers.

It happened at the Glenwood Apartments on Wednesday.

Police say that is where the man agreed to meet the woman.

When he got out of his car, police say he was approached by two men.

One of them grabbed the pendant from his neck, and they took off.

Police are still looking for the suspects on Thursday night.

Here is the full statement from police:

Strong Arm Robbery: On January 24, 2018, at approximately 10:19 pm, HPD Officers were dispatched to the area of Glenwood and Village Parkway for the report of a robbery. Officers contacted the adult male victim. The subject said he was supposed to be meeting a girl who had been texting for over a month. They agreed to meet today at the Glenwood Apartments in Hercules. The victim was outside his car when he was approached by two African American males’ in their 20’s; approximately 5’8” tall; thin builds; and wearing black hooded sweat shirts, and dark colored pants. One suspect grabbed the victim’s pendant from his neck. Both suspects fled the area. Battery: On January 24, 2018 at 4:03 Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Terrace Ct. for a report of subjects at the residence trying to fight a female. The suspects had fled.

The Officer contacted a female subject who stated this was a continuing incident, which started yesterday at Hercules High School. Today the subject saw the other party and challenged her to a fight in the parking lot of 3600 San Pablo Ave. Later the second female arrived at her house and tried to fight again. The officer will follow-up on the report.

