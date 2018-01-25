Man wanted after driver shot in San Ramon

SAN RAMON (KRON) — San Ramon police are looking for a man in connection with a shooting last week that sent a person to the hospital.

He has been identified as Trevor Berryman from San Leandro.

He is wanted for attempted murder after a driver was shot on Minerva Way in San Ramon.

Berryman was last seen driving a black four-door Mercedes Benz.

There is no word on the condition of the victim.

Here is the full statement from police:

On January 18th, 2018, the San Ramon Police Department responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked on Minerva Way. Upon arrival, Officers located a vehicle with apparent bullet holes, as well as a blood trail leading away from the area. During the subsequent investigation, Detectives learned that the driver of the vehicle had been shot earlier in the evening in San Ramon and received medical attention at a local hospital. During the course of the investigation, the subject alleged to be responsible for the shooting was identified as a 21-year-old San Leandro resident, Trevor Michael Berryman. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Mr. Berryman for: 664/187PC – Attempted Murder

182PC – Conspiracy

The vehicle that was used during the commission of the crime is a black, four door, 2009 Mercedes-Benz, License number: CA 6UWK467. If anybody has any information related to this case, or knows the whereabouts of Mr. Berryman and or his vehicle, please contact the San Ramon Police Department at (925) 973-2779.

