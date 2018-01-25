Otter euthanized after shot with BB gun in Walnut Creek

By Published:


WALNUT CREEK (KRON)–Police in the East Bay are searching for a suspect who shot an otter on Sunday.

The animal was found at the Shadelands Business Park in Walnut Creek.

Wildlife experts arrived at the scene and brought the otter to the Lindsey Wildlife Experience where staff tried to save the small animal.

Researchers did a thorough examination and noticed the otter had trouble breathing, but no visible damages to the body. They took X-rays and learned the otter was shot several times with a BB gun.

When it was found, the otter had missing and broken teeth and was blind in one eye.

Experts say the animal would not have been able to hunt in the wild and determined the humane thing to do was to euthanize him.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s