Otter euthanized after shot with BB gun in Walnut Creek



WALNUT CREEK (KRON)–Police in the East Bay are searching for a suspect who shot an otter on Sunday.

The animal was found at the Shadelands Business Park in Walnut Creek.

Wildlife experts arrived at the scene and brought the otter to the Lindsey Wildlife Experience where staff tried to save the small animal.

Researchers did a thorough examination and noticed the otter had trouble breathing, but no visible damages to the body. They took X-rays and learned the otter was shot several times with a BB gun.

When it was found, the otter had missing and broken teeth and was blind in one eye.

Experts say the animal would not have been able to hunt in the wild and determined the humane thing to do was to euthanize him.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES