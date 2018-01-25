PHOTO: Stunning rainbow makes debut after rain showers

WALNUT CREEK (KRON)–In between the light patches of rain, a rainbow was finally able to make its debut.
KRON4’s Will Tran captured the beautiful shot.
If you have any cool photos, you want to be featured on our morning or evening newscasts send them over via our KRON4 mobile app.
- SACRAMENTO MAN GETS LIFE IN PRISON FOR BUY FILIPINO CHILDREN
- DOG FOUND TIED UP IN VALLEJO CEMETERY
- SAN JOSE MAN WINS $2 MILLION ON LOTTERY SCRATCHER TICKET
- TOY R US TO CLOSE 9 BAY AREA STORES
- GET KRON4 NEWS ON YOUR AMAZON ALEXA DEVICE