Police: Adult instructs young man to steal package

ALAMEDA (KRON)–Alameda police released surveillance video of a package theft involving a young man who they believe was coached by an adult.

According to the Alameda Police Department, the young man reaches the front steps of the home and swipes the package from off the porch.

Police say there appears to be an adult instructing him to commit these crimes.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the young man or adult accomplice please contact the Alameda Police Department at (510) 337-8340.

