Possible afternoon thunderstorms across the Bay Area

(KRON) There is a chance the Bay Area could see thunderstorms Thursday afternoon.
The National Weather Service is forecasting a slight chance of those thunderstorms rolling through from San Jose north.
KRON4’s Rebecca Strom tweeted these pictures of hail in the East Bay just before 1 p.m.
Hail and thunder passing through the #EastBay right now ☔️🌫🌧 #CAwx #BayArea #Weather pic.twitter.com/O9msdtay0L
— Rebecca Strom (@Rebecca_Strom) January 25, 2018
KRON4’s weather center is online 24 hours a day.
There remains a small chance of isolated thunderstorms this afternoon for the greater San Francisco Bay Area, East Bay Hills, and North Bay (green shading). #CAwx #thunder pic.twitter.com/inWQQYMjcI
— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 25, 2018
Thursday afternoon there was this tweet showing snow at the Lick Observatory in the South Bay
Snow ❄️seen on the @LickObservatory cam. Current temp is 33 degs F. #cawx #casnow pic.twitter.com/9wmNVPKTn2
— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 25, 2018
