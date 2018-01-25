Possible afternoon thunderstorms across the Bay Area

(KRON) There is a chance the Bay Area could see thunderstorms Thursday afternoon.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a slight chance of those thunderstorms rolling through from San Jose north.

KRON4’s Rebecca Strom tweeted these pictures of hail in the East Bay just before 1 p.m.

There remains a small chance of isolated thunderstorms this afternoon for the greater San Francisco Bay Area, East Bay Hills, and North Bay (green shading). #CAwx #thunder pic.twitter.com/inWQQYMjcI — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 25, 2018

Thursday afternoon there was this tweet showing snow at the Lick Observatory in the South Bay

