Rob Black’s Winners and Losers: Decline in US home sales

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners and Losers, our financial expert Rob Black and KRON4’s James Fletcher talk the decline in U.S home sales, Toys “R” Us shuttering 180 stores, and Home Depot employees get a sweet tax bonus.
U.S. home sales fell more than expected in December as the supply of houses on the market dropped to a record low, pushing up prices and sidelining some potential first-time buyers. The decline in home sales
followed three straight months of strong increases.
Struggling toy retailer Toys “R” Us said it plans to close 180 stores across the U.S. as the company looks to position itself for profitability once it emerges from bankruptcy restructuring. The company said it will focus on improving its in-store and online shopping experiences while also improving its mobile and digital marketing.
Home Depot joins a growing list of corporations using new tax benefits to invest in their workers. Certain additional expenses and the bonus payments will negatively impact Home Depot’s fiscal 2017
earnings.
