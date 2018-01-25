Rough ride on Lake Tahoe for Sheriff’s boat

(KRON) The Placer County Sheriff’s boat had a rough ride on Lake Tahoe Thursday.

From the Placer Sheriff’s Department:

There’s definitely no calm before this incoming storm! PCSO’s Marine 6 crew is on Lake Tahoe today, and they are experiencing sustained 40-knot winds and 5- to 6-foot swells. One gust was just clocked at 75 knots! But the crew said that Marine 6 is well within its capabilities under these

