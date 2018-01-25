San Rafael residents on high alert after series of burglaries



SAN RAFAEL (KRON)–Officers are warning residents in one San Rafael neighborhood after a series of burglaries.

According to police, there have been eight residential burglaries in the Canal neighboorhood since Dec. 20.

Police say thieves are entering homes through unlocked doors and windows.

The burglars go house to house in search of unlocked doors and windows. The suspects would also knock on a door to see if anyone was home. If someone answered the door, they asked for a person as if they were at the wrong resident.

Officers are urging residents to keep all doors and windows locked when they are not at home and to be aware of suspicious people in their neighborhood. Another suggestion is to trim landscaping which will help eliminate potential hiding areas.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES