Scattered showers linger around the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Scattered showers are sticking around the Bay Area through Thursday evening.
KRON4’s Rebecca Strom says the storm system is moving out but cooler temperatures are setting in.
The wet weather won’t be as intense as Wednesday’s storm, but the roadways will be slick.
