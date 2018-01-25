Teen drops lawsuit against Bay Area police over sex scandal

Jasmine Abuslin and her attorney Pamela Price

(KRON) – The woman at the center of a sex scandal involving several San Francisco Bay Area police departments has dropped her last pending lawsuit against the agencies.

Her attorney John Burris said Thursday the teen dropped her lawsuit against the Richmond Police Department because she is tired of testifying. A judge formally dismissed the lawsuit last week.

The teen said she had sexual relations with nearly two dozen officers while working as a prostitute. She said some of the encounters occurred when she was 17 but testified that she lied about her age.

She had filed claims against police departments in Oakland, San Francisco, Richmond and Livermore, and the sheriff’s offices of Alameda and Contra Costa counties.

Oakland paid the woman nearly $1 million to settle her abuse claims.

