Tornado warning for Butte and Yuba Counties expires

(KRON) The National Weather Service had issued a tornado warning for Butte and Yuba counties in Northern California. That warning has now passed.

This tornado warning has been allowed to expire. — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 25, 2018

This photo of a funnel cloud was taken near Live Oak #cawx https://t.co/KKsHuuQ3BL — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 25, 2018

#Tornado Warning has been issued for Butte, Yuba Counties until 2:45pm. Take shelter immediately if in its path! #NorCal #cawx pic.twitter.com/l0aBup3mCN — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 25, 2018

From the National Weather Service:

TORNADO WARNING

The National Weather Service in Sacramento has issued a

* Tornado Warning for…

South central Butte County in northern California…

West central Yuba County in central California…

* Until 245 PM PST

* At 213 PM PST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Iowa City, or 8 miles south of Palermo, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Tornado.

SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

* This dangerous storm will be near…

Iowa City and Bangor through 240 PM PST.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Loma

Rica.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile

home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and

protect yourself from flying debris.

