Tornado warning for Butte and Yuba Counties expires

By Published: Updated:

(KRON) The National Weather Service had issued a tornado warning for Butte and Yuba counties in Northern California. That warning has now passed.

From the National Weather Service:

TORNADO WARNING

The National Weather Service in Sacramento has issued a

* Tornado Warning for…

South central Butte County in northern California…

West central Yuba County in central California…

* Until 245 PM PST

* At 213 PM PST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Iowa City, or 8 miles south of Palermo, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Tornado.

SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

* This dangerous storm will be near…

Iowa City and Bangor through 240 PM PST.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Loma

Rica.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile

home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and

protect yourself from flying debris.

The National Weather Service in Sacramento has issued a

* Tornado Warning for…

South central Butte County in northern California…

West central Yuba County in central California…

* Until 245 PM PST

* At 213 PM PST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located near Iowa City, or 8 miles south of Palermo, moving

east at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Tornado.

SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree

damage is likely.

* This dangerous storm will be near…

Iowa City and Bangor through 240 PM PST.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Loma

Rica.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile

home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and

protect yourself from flying debris.

 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s