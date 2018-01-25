MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

MINNEAPOLIS (KRON/CNN) — A woman in Minnesota is celebrating her 107th birthday this week.

And now, she wants to share some wisdom she’s picked up in her lifetime.

Jo Sunderlund just celebrated her 107th birthday on Wednesday.

Her advice for staying young?

Don’t worry about the little things.

And if you can’t do anything about something, then forget about it.

The 107-year-old was a third-grade teacher in Mound, Minnesota until the age of 65.

One other thing she does to stay young–daily crossword puzzles.

