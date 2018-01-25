MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

PEMBROKE PINES, Florida (KRON/CNN) — When thieves broke into a Florida home in the middle of a Sunday afternoon, they did not know a 13-year-old boy was hiding in an upstairs closet.

A home security camera caught the two crooks break into the home.

They are seen in the video running around, taking what they can but have no idea they are being recorded or that anyone is home.

This is the exchange that played out between the teen and a 911 dispatcher:

Dispatcher: “911, what is your emergency?”

Boy:”People just broke into my house; please get help.”

Boy: “They’re breaking in. help!”

Dispatcher: “Are you in there?”

Boy: “I’m in here alone.”

Police say the men pulled up to the house around 1 p.m.

And as luck would have it, the boy’s mom happened to check the cameras as the criminals were running through the house.

At first, she thought they were her son’s friends, but when she could not reach him, she knew something was wrong.

They were not caught.

