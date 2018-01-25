MARIN COUNTY (KRON) — A registered sex offender is back behind bars on Thursday night after allegedly annoying teen girls at a Marin County mall.

A savvy shopper alerted mall security to his suspicious behavior.

Police tell KRON4 a woman saw the suspect talking to two girls at the Corte Madera Town Center.

And she felt that something was not right, so she alerted mall security.

Last Friday afternoon, Central Marin police tell KRON4 two 13-year old girls reported that Robert David Baxter followed them around the town center and tried to talk with them, making them very uncomfortable.

Another shopper witnessed Baxter follow the girls, and that is why she contacted mall security.

Her instincts were right.

Now under arrest is the 58-year old Baxter from Napa.

It turns out that he is a registered sex offender.

On Megan’s Law, his crimes range from indecent exposure to contacting a minor with intent to commit a sex offense–and molesting a child under 18 years of age.

Per his parole, Baxter is not to have contact with minors.

Baxter is now in the Napa County Jail being held without bail.

