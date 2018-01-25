MONTECITO (KRON) — KRON4 is getting a heart-pounding look at just how powerful the devastating Southern California mudslides were, and it comes to us from the California Highway Patrol.

They put out a video. It shows two CHP officers responding to a call on the morning of Jan. 9 when they unknowingly drove right into the path of the mudflow.

The mudslide was so strong that it elevated their patrol car off the ground and spun it around.

After about 15 seconds of floating uncontrollably, they regained traction and made it to safety.

But it was just an unbelievable look at the force of those mudslides.

