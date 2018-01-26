49ers re-sign LB Mark Nzeocha to 1-year deal

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) The San Francisco 49ers have re-signed linebacker Mark Nzeocha to a one-year deal.

Nzeocha appeared in 10 games last season and registered four tackles on special teams. He was eligible to be a restricted free agent in March before signing the deal on Friday.

Nzeocha was drafted by Dallas in the seventh round in 2015. The Niners signed him off the Cowboys practice squad in September. He has played in 18 games and registered four tackles over three seasons.

