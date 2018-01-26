Car plows into San Ramon home after speeding away from police

SAN RAMON (KRON) — A car crashed into a home in San Ramon, and the driver runs away from the scene.

It happened on Friday at Vera Cruz Drive and Montevideo Drive.

Police say an officer was attempting to pull over a driver for speeding, and the driver initially stopped but then sped off again.

The officer did not chase the driver because there was heavy fog in the area.

Police say the driver then crashed into the home and ran away.

Police set up a perimeter to search for the suspect and put Montevideo Elementary School on Lockdown.

Police arrested the suspect a short time later.

Here is the statement from police:

On January 26th, 2018, at about 1050 hours, a San Ramon Police Officer attempted to stop a vehicle for a speed violation at Alcosta Blvd and Estero Drive. The driver initially stopped, but then fled at a high rate of speed. Our officer did not engage in a pursuit for the safety of our community, due to the suspect’s high rate of speed and heavy fog in the area, but followed at a safe speed and found that the driver was involved in a traffic collision into a house at Vera Cruz Drive and Montevideo Drive. The driver fled on foot from the vehicle as officers setup a perimeter and began K9 searches with the assistance of Walnut Creek Police Department and a San Ramon Police K9 officer. We were also assisted by East Bay Regional Parks Police Helicopter. Montevideo Elementary School was placed in a lockdown, as a precaution. The suspect was spotted by San Ramon citizens in the Country Brook Loop Apartments. Officers responded to the area and were able to locate and detain the suspect driver at 1210 hours. Upon arrest we learned the driver was wanted on two felony warrants for his arrest. The suspect was transported to a local hospital as a precaution from the high speed collision, prior to being booked into the Martinez Detention Facility. We would like to thank our community for their help in the capture of this subject. This arrest is a great example of how our community and police work together to provide a safer City of San Ramon. Suspect Information: Cabrera, Lenny James, 10/10/1981, White Male, Concord Resident

Charges: 1. PC 2800.1 – Evading (Misd)

CVC 20002 – Hit and Run (Misd)

Warrant – Concord PD, Felony Drug, Identity Theft, and Grand Theft charges, Bail $ 730,000.

Warrant – Pleasant Hill PD, Felony Drug, Identity Theft, and Possession of Firearm and Ammunition by a Felon charges, Bail $ 355,000.

