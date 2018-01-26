CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Deputy saves woman choking on potato chip

Video courtesy of CNN

OREGON (KRON/CNN) — An Oregon woman says she’s thankful to be alive after nearly choking to death on a potato chip.

A deputy happened to be outside the deli shop in Salem, where the life-threatening incident began.

The whole thing was captured on surveillance camera.

At first, Angelica Sandoval tries forcing the chip down by gulping some lemonade.

“”I wanted to ask for help but I couldn’t. I couldn’t talk, I couldn’t breathe,” she said.

She was gasping, trying desperately to catch someone’s attention, “just hoping and praying somebody would look at me,” Sandoval said.

That’s when her coworker steps in, trying her best to dislodge the chip.

However, the Heimlich just wasn’t working.

Suddenly, Marion County Deputy Gregg Ramseyer rushes in and gives it a try himself.

“I just felt my eyes like going back and I’m like ‘oh God no, not like this.'”

Sandoval says that’s when she began to think of her family: her husband, son, and daughter.

“I’m like ‘I gotta make it through this, they need me.'”

Finally, after more than a minute, she was able to breathe thanks to the deputy.

It turns out Deputy Ramseyer was at the deli to investigate a hit and run outside, looking at surveillance video from the store.

“Yeah, he saved me,” Sandoval said. “It’s a miracle he was there.”

A few weeks later, Sandoval says she happened to run in to him and they took a picture together.

“And that’s when I told him ‘thank you so much for saving my life, you’re my hero’ and he’s like ‘no problem,’” Sandoval said.

“He saved my life and he gave my kids and my husband more life with me, you know.”

