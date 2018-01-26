Closing arguments set in McKnight case

FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2012, file photo, New York Jets running back Joe McKnight watches from the bench during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the St. Louis Rams in St. Louis. Ronald Gasser, 55, of Terrytown, La., accused of killing former NFL running back Joe McKnight during a road rage dispute, was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder, Jefferson Parish District Attorney Paul Connick Jr. said in a news release, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam, File)

GRETNA, La. (AP) Jurors will soon be deciding the fate of the man who killed former NFL running back Joe McKnight.

Closing arguments were underway Friday morning in the second-degree murder trial of Ronald Gasser.

Gasser shot McKnight after what prosecutors said was a road rage incident that included aggressive driving along a five mile route.

Prosecutors told jurors Friday the evidence shows Gasser angrily pursued McKnight and shot him from inside his own car.

A defense lawyer said McKnight was the aggressor throughout and Gasser fired in self-defense, fearing McKnight was about to enter his car through a passenger window.

