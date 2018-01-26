Gary’s Mailbag: Is Barry Bonds a cheater?

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Gary Radnich answers viewers’ emails every Friday night with his wife, Alicia Radnich.
In this installment, Gary takes on these emails:
- How can you say Barry Bonds belongs in the Hall of Fame? He’s a cheater! – Mary Beth
- I’m actually rooting some nights against the Warriors. I think their egos are out of control. – Chris
- Sorry to hear about the passing of Pete Liebengood. I heard you often talked about how much he helped you. – Martin
- You are from the Bay Area, but you say Tom Brady is better than Joe Montana. You should be fired! – James
- I listen and watch every day. Personally, you only talk about your parents, wife, and kids. Lonely existence? – Mr. Tom
