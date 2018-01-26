INTERVIEW: California Assemblyman Evan Lowe on housing

By and Published: Updated:

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A Bay Area legislator says that whoever California’s next governor turns out to be, housing must stay on top of the state’s priority list.

Catherine Heenan is here with more on our exclusive interview with Assemblyman Evan Low.

Watch the above video to see Catherine’s full interview.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s