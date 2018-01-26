KRON4 Morning Buzz: Steph, LeBron make All-Star selections

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) –Trending today on KRON4 Morning Buzz, Steph Curry and LeBron James select their teams for the NBA All-Star game.

They didn’t televise the selection process, but Steph and LeBron did answer a few questions about who they chose for their all star teams.

The big surprise is that LeBron selected Kyrie Irving, which is shocking considering how bad things got between them with Kyrie demanding to be off the Cavs.

Maybe LeBron figures he couldn’t force Kyrie to play with him then, but he can now!

So here are Team LeBron’s starters: Of course he took Kevin Durant! Plus, he has Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins who work so well together on the Pelicans.

Here’s Steph’s line up. He doesn’t have KD but he does have James Harden, Demar Rozan, Giannis Antetokembo and Joel Embiid. He has teammates Klay Thompson and Draymond Green in his reserves.

I know he doesn’t have KD, but I’m still going with Team Steph. I think there’s maybe too much baggage, and too many big egos, over on Team LeBron.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES