Made in the Bay: Glassybaby

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO
BERKELEY (KRON) — KRON4 is focusing on a local company that is putting an intense light on art, hope, and healing through blowing glass.
The beauty is being created in Berkeley.
The company is Glassybaby and made right here in the Bay Area.
Steve Aveson explains.
Watch the above video to see Steve’s full report.
- SACRAMENTO MAN GETS LIFE IN PRISON FOR BUY FILIPINO CHILDREN
- DOG FOUND TIED UP IN VALLEJO CEMETERY
- SAN JOSE MAN WINS $2 MILLION ON LOTTERY SCRATCHER TICKET
- TOY R US TO CLOSE 9 BAY AREA STORES
- GET KRON4 NEWS ON YOUR AMAZON ALEXA DEVICE