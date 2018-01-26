Made in the Bay: Glassybaby

By Published: Updated:

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

BERKELEY (KRON) — KRON4 is focusing on a local company that is putting an intense light on art, hope, and healing through blowing glass.

The beauty is being created in Berkeley.

The company is Glassybaby and made right here in the Bay Area.

Steve Aveson explains.

Watch the above video to see Steve’s full report.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s