Magician David Copperfield accused of sexual misconduct

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Magician David Copperfield has declared his support for the Me Too movement in a lengthy statement online in the wake of an allegation of sexual misconduct.
Copperfield says in a Twitter post Wednesday that he has been falsely accused in the past, and that even as he must “weather another storm, I want the movement to continue to flourish.”
The entertainment news site TheWrap.com published accounts this week from a woman who claims Copperfield drugged and assaulted her decades ago when she was a 17-year-old aspiring model.
— David Copperfield (@D_Copperfield) January 24, 2018
Copperfield’s statement makes reference to a since-debunked allegation of sexual misconduct made against him by a different woman in 2007. She was later charged with prostitution and making false claims of sexual abuse by another man.
He says he initially did not want to draw attention to that previous case because “false accusers can negatively impact the believability of others and are a true disservice to those who have been victims of sexual misconduct.”
The 61-year-old Copperfield does not address the new accusations directly, but says in his statement to “always listen, and consider everything carefully, but please for everyone’s sake don’t rush to judgment.”
- SACRAMENTO MAN GETS LIFE IN PRISON FOR BUY FILIPINO CHILDREN
- DOG FOUND TIED UP IN VALLEJO CEMETERY
- SAN JOSE MAN WINS $2 MILLION ON LOTTERY SCRATCHER TICKET
- TOY R US TO CLOSE 9 BAY AREA STORES
- GET KRON4 NEWS ON YOUR AMAZON ALEXA DEVICE