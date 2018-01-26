Man accused of luring shoppers to see him masturbating outside San Bruno mall

SAN BRUNO (KRON) — Police are searching for a man accused of masturbating in front of two different people outside a mall Wednesday in San Bruno.

Around 2:35 p.m. officers arrived at the Shops at Tanforan to investigate.

The suspect allegedly asked someone in the Target parking lot to come to his car so he could ask for directions, according to San Bruno Police Department.

When the person got to his car, the suspect was allegedly masturbating inside, police said.

He is accused of doing the same exact thing to another person who was approaching the JC Penney store.

Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic man in his twenties.

His car looks to be a white Jeep Cherokee.

Anyone with information related to these incidents is asked to call San Bruno PD at (650)-616-7100. You can also submit an anonymous tip by sending an email to sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov.

