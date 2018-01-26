People Behaving Badly: Dumping household goods

By and Published: Updated:

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

SAN JOSE (KRON) — There is absolutely no shortage of furniture in the South Bay, especially outside one school there.

Stanley Roberts explains.

Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.

More on illegal dumping: http://www.sanjoseca.gov/illegaldumping

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s