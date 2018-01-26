SAN JOSE (KRON) — A San Jose man has been arrested for sexually assaulting two teen girls he met on Snapchat, police said.

Police arrested 21-year-old Napoleon John Manzano, of San Jose, at his home on Jan. 18.

In December, detectives say he met the two girls on Snapchat. Manzano had told the girls he was 17 years old, police said.

Manzano is accused of taking each girl to his home, giving them pot and alcohol, and then sexually assaulting them.

The victims are 13 and 14 years old.

Police say the crimes happened on Bellevue Avenue.

Here are the charges Manzano is facing:

Two counts of Lewd acts with a child (felony) – 288(a) PC

Oral copulation (felony) – 288(a)(b)(2) PC

Rape by force (felony) – 261(a)(2) PC

Sexual penetration (felony) – 289(h) PC

Two counts of Contributing to the delinquency of a minor (misdemeanor) – 261(a)(1) PC.

If you have any information, you are asked to call police at (408)-947-STOP.

