Power outage affects over 1600 Santa Clara residents

SANTA CLARA (KRON) — Over 1,600 Silicon Valley Power customers are without power Friday morning in Santa Clara, according to company officials.

At 9:45 a.m. the company tweeted that 1,685 customers in the southwest part of the city have no power.

No explanation for the cause of the outage was given.

Officials say they are working to correct the problem, and hope to have power restored to all customers by 11:00 a.m.

We are working to switch around the problem to restore power to all customers around 11am. — Silicon Valley Power (@SantaClaraPower) January 26, 2018

We are currently experiencing a power outage in the Southwest part of the City, affecting 1,685 customers. We will provide an update as soon as we have more info. — Silicon Valley Power (@SantaClaraPower) January 26, 2018

