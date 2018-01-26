Power outage affects over 1600 Santa Clara residents

By Published:
SAN FRANCISCO - JANUARY 31: A display of incandescent light bulbs is seen at the Pacific Gas and Electric energy center January 31, 2007 in San Francisco, California. California State Assemblyman Lloyd Levine is preparing to introduce a bill that would call for the incandescent bulb to be banned in California and be replaced by compact flourescents. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SANTA CLARA (KRON) — Over 1,600 Silicon Valley Power customers are without power Friday morning in Santa Clara, according to company officials.

At 9:45 a.m. the company tweeted that 1,685 customers in the southwest part of the city have no power.

No explanation for the cause of the outage was given.

Officials say they are working to correct the problem, and hope to have power restored to all customers by 11:00 a.m.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s