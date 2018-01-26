SAN JOSE (KRON) — A San Jose registered sex offender has been arrested for trading child pornography on Yahoo Messenger, police said.

On Jan. 18, police arrested 38-year-old Nathan Smith, of San Jose, at his home in the 3800 block of Kauai Drive.

On Jan. 2, police got a tip about a person using Yahoo to trade child porn. Some victims were under 5 years old.

Police later identified the suspect as Smith, a registered sex offender in a 2010 child porn case.

Smith has been booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on the following charges:

Possession of Child Pornography with a previous conviction (felony) – 311.11(b) PC

Communicating with a minor to commit a lewd act (felony) – 288.3(a) PC

Directing a minor to pose for child pornography (felony) – 311.4(c) PC

Possession of child pornography involving sadism and masochism (felony) – 311.11(c) PC

If you have any more information, you are asked to call police at (408)-537-1397.

