PIEDMONT (KRON) — A rare and violent crime in one East Bay community; police tell KRON4 that three suspects held a couple, and their house-guests, at gunpoint during a home invasion robbery.

The victims, in this case, were not physically hurt, but definitely frightened by what happened.

Police tell KRON4 home invasions do not happen in Piedmont that often. In 2016, there was one home invasion, same for all of 2017.

Now, the first home invasion happened in 2018, and it is only January.

“To be this early in the year and have one certainly rises to the level of concern for the police department and the community,” Piedmont police Capt. Chris Monahan said.

On the dead-end street of Lorita Avenue, Piedmont police tell KRON4 a young couple and their friends were just returning home when they say they were confronted by three suspects.

“Those three black male adults each had a weapon,” Capt. Monahan said. “One had an assault rifle and two had handguns.”

Police say one suspect herded the victims into a room in the front of the house and held them at gunpoint while the other two started to steal.

“Then, do a ransack of the house, take jewelry, other items–wallets, and they are gone in less than 5 minutes,” Capt. Monahan said.

This happened Wednesday night before 9.

Neighbors KRON4 spoke with were too on-edge to talk on camera but said they didn’t hear anything until they saw police on their street.

Police have reached out to neighboring departments to link this uncommon crime here to others nearby.

The suspects have not been caught.

“We are collecting video from the neighborhood, which may be helpful, but it is a little too early to tell,” Capt. Monahan said.

At this point, police do not have any leads.

