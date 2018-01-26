(WTNH) — Apple’s new commercial, which first aired in November, focusing on their iPad has become a hot topic on social media, fueling many conversations on whether the ad makes appropriate claims from the tech giant.

The commercial is aimed at showcasing their iPad Pro as the replacement for a full computer featuring a child asking, “What’s a computer?”. It is made to suggest that children are growing up with newer technology, beyond traditional desktop computers, and evolving to not know what devices from the past are.

Some viewers of this commercial have deemed it “offensive, arrogant and annoying” while others have agreed with the position of Apple and the reality of the extinction of such devices like CD and cassette players to which younger generations have limited awareness of.

Watch the commercial: