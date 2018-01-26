VIDEO: BART considers raising parking fees during peak commute hours

WALNUT CREEK (KRON) – – BART is considering changes to parking fees at some of its busiest stations.

She says one option being considered is varying parking rates depending on what time of the day you park.

Higher parking rates would be charged during peak hours.

However, some board members say this would make it too expensive for commuters.

One way they could track usage would be to implement automated license plate reader technology, which has some people concerned about privacy.

The issue was discussed by the BART board of directors at their meeting on Thursday morning.

The board is also looking at ways to increase available parking, as parking lots fill up as early as 6:00 a.m.

This makes it difficult for many commuters to access some BART stations, and there is a lengthy wait-list for permits for reserved spaces.

No vote was conducted and no action was taken during Thursday’s meeting.

