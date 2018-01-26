MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Intravenous drug use on BART is a major problem.

It is not uncommon for drug users to get high on the train and afterward discard their needles in-and-around the seats.

That is creating a major hazard for other passengers. On Friday, BART officials talked to KRON4 about how the transit agency is addressing the drug use problem.

Photos show used hypodermic needles found wedged between the seats on two different BART trains. Drug use on BART is a really big problem.

In fact, while KRON4 was at a BART station working on this story, a man having no idea what KRON4 was working on started talking to reporter Haaziq Madyun about the drug use problem on BART.

He asked not to reveal his identity.

“It is kind of like this–it is…continuous, every day,” the BART passenger said. “There are intravenous drug needles on the seats and on the floors, not-paying customers using drugs, shooting up meth and heroin. It’s just not right.”

Officials at BART acknowledge the problem of drug use in the transit system.

“The reality is we are in the midst of a national drug crisis,” BART spokesman Chris Filippi said. “It is impacting all of the communities that we serve, so it is only natural that this sort of thing would make its way into the transit system.”

That said, Filippi talks about what the transit agency is doing about it.

“Our homeless outreach teams, this just started a few months ago,” Filippi said. “They actually go out and connect those in need with social services. The other program that we are involved with is the lead program, the Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion program. What that does is allow for the non-violent, low-risk drug offenders to more easily get connected with services instead of going into the criminal justice system, and the bottom line with this is we take it seriously. We are committed to keeping our trains clean and responding as quickly as we can.”

BART officials advise passengers who see any drug needles to not touch them.

“The second thing is tell the train operator,” Filippi said.

The transit agency is in the process of hiring 13 additional train maintenance employees to help keep the trains clean for passengers.

