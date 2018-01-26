VIDEO: Federal authorities seize 221 firearms from Fresno man in major gun bust

U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott, right, announces a federal grand jury four-count indictment against James Bowen, of Fresno, Calif., after federal authorities confiscated more than 200 guns after arresting him, at a news conference at the Coyle Federal Courthouse in Fresno, Calif.. Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018. Some of the seized firearms and body armor are displayed. Federal agents raided Bowen’s Fresno home last week after he allegedly agreed to sell two assault-style rifles to an undercover officer. (John Walker/The Fresno Bee via AP)
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Federal authorities have confiscated more than 200 guns after arresting a central California man and charged him with selling firearms without a license.

U.S. Attorney MacGregor Scott said Thursday that a federal grand jury also indicted 39-year-old James Bowen on being a felon in possession of a gun and possessing an unregistered gun.

Federal agents raided Bowen’s Fresno home last week after he allegedly agreed to sell two assault-style rifles to an undercover officer. Officers seized 221 firearms, including a suspected machine gun. They also seized five silencers.

Bowen’s attorney, Daniel Bacon, did not return a call from The Associated Press Thursday.

Bowen faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a $500,000 fine if convicted. He remains free on bail pending trial.

