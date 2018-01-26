VIDEO: New York bar bans use of the word ‘literally’

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO
NEW YORK (KRON/CNN) — A bar in New York City is trying to improve your grammar.
They are doing it by banning the word “literally.”
The Continental, a decades-old neighborhood dive, is filled with lots of curmudgeonly signs.
Now, one of those signs is banning the word “literally.”
It says, “Sorry, but if you say the word ‘literally’ inside Continental, you have 5 minutes to finish your drink and then you must leave.”
Other signs include “No Kardashians” and “the customer is always wrong.”
The owner says he is just trying to enlighten people to be more respectful of the English language.
He says he is not “literally” throwing people out.
- SACRAMENTO MAN GETS LIFE IN PRISON FOR BUY FILIPINO CHILDREN
- DOG FOUND TIED UP IN VALLEJO CEMETERY
- SAN JOSE MAN WINS $2 MILLION ON LOTTERY SCRATCHER TICKET
- TOY R US TO CLOSE 9 BAY AREA STORES
- GET KRON4 NEWS ON YOUR AMAZON ALEXA DEVICE