VIDEO: Police chase ends in head-on crash between CHP cruiser, bystander car in Hayward

HAYWARD (KRON) — A police chase ended with a California Highway Patrol car crashing head-on into a bystander car Friday morning in Hayward.

The CHP cruiser was pursuing another vehicle on northbound Interstate 880 near Tennyson Rd., and followed the car as it exited onto West A St.

Officers turned on their lights and sirens and “tried to clear an intersection without losing sight of the suspect vehicle,” CHP said.

The officers did not see another car, the bystander car, that was also heading down A St., and crashed into its front end.

There were two officers in the CHP car and at least one person in the car they hit. All of them were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The suspect car that CHP was chasing got away.

No further details are available at this time.

