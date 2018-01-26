MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL FORECAST

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A mother is pleading for help as she and her family struggle after her husband, and father of three, was taken by immigration officials when he dropped off his daughter at daycare.

On Friday, a rally was held at ICE headquarters in San Francisco.

“Fernando came here to this country for a chance of having something better,” mother Lourdes Barraza said.

On Friday, Barraza and a large group gathered in front of Federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, headquarters in San Francisco on Friday.

Back in Oct. 2017, ICE agents grabbed her husband after he dropped off their 4-year-old daughter at a San Jose daycare.

Barraza says her 4-year-old daughter is now suffering from nightmares about her dad and wishes her dad had not been there that day for her.

“My youngest who is here with us now says that maybe if daddy hadn’t taken her to daycare that morning, he will still be at home with us,” Barraza said.

On this day, Barraza had the backing of Bay Area Jewish groups that came out to support she and her family.

“Immigrants today are just like our grandparents and great-grandparents. The people that would want to contribute to society, they want the best for their family,” Lee Winkleman said.

Lourdes, who is a legal citizen of the United States, says she has retained an attorney and has put up a bond for Fernando’s release to go through the proper legal channels to push back on deportation.

However, his bond was denied by an official.

Lourdes says she doesn’t understand.

“You are breaking up families for no good reason,” Barraza said. “Why are you allowing this to happen? Children are suffering. Families are suffering. My families are suffering, and it’s not fair.”

KRON4 reached out to ICE officials. An ICE spokesperson told KRON4 that Fernando had been removed three times to Mexico, that he has a criminal record, including fraudulent ID, and a driving under the influence conviction. And the ICE official said his case is ongoing with the department.

Lourdes says vigils are planned to raise awareness about her families plight.

