SAN JOSE (KRON) — Hard decisions lay ahead for the cash-strapped Oak Grove School District in San Jose.

The district is seeking to balance the budget by closing schools.

These are anxious days for parents at Baldwin Elementary in South San Jose’s Oak Grove School District.

Baldwin is one of four schools that may be closed as the district is struggling to keep up with rising costs associated with declining enrollment, coupled with payroll and pension obligations.

Parents are worried says the secretary of the home and school club.

A committee of parents and other stakeholders recommended that while no middle schools would be shuttered, four elementary schools would be considered for closing. They are Baldwin, Del Roble, Gilder, and Miner elementary.

Their students would be sent to other schools this fall.

“Changing schools will be difficult,” parent Raquel Searcey said. “The nearest one is 2 miles away. There is no way we can walk there. We will have to travel.”

The district has lost about 1,000 students in recent years, mainly due to families fleeing the ever-rising cost of housing.

Those that remain also face the possibility that attendance boundaries may be re-drawn resulting in the scaling back of busing.

KRON4 reached out to the district for comment. Several calls to the superintendent’s office were not returned.

Ultimately, the decision on which schools to close will be made by the school board.

Their decision is due in early March.

