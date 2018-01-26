VIRAL PHOTOS: Vendors deliver raw pork to San Jose market in Costco shopping carts

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Viral photos show vendors delivering raw pork to a San Jose market in Costco shopping carts.

A woman took the photos and posted them on Facebook.

Here is the full post:

The meat was being delivered to Tawa Supermarket.

