1 month after pot legalization, dispensaries running low



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–It’s been nearly a month since recreational marijuana was legalized and the high demand has resulted in shortages.

KRON4’s Spencer Blake looked further into the issue with a few San Francisco dispensaries to see if they’re running dry.

Spencer says it’s not that dispensaries have nothing left to sell, the issue is that the stockpiles they have won’t last forever.

At SF Fogg in San Francisco, Dominic Lucio and his coworkers were busy filling orders Saturday and certainly didn’t turn anyone away.

“Before the new year we stocked up like most other dispensaries here in the area,” Lucio said.

But the dispensary’s initial supply of recreational pot won’t be refilled as quickly as customers come calling.

SF Fogg used to just supply medical marijuana, but with the switch to recreational weed, they lost a couple of vendors who haven’t gotten their companies licensed locally or by the state.

Though the dispensary on 12th Street isn’t running dry yet, there are fewer products on the shelves.

Lucio thinks the industry may have underestimated the demand for legal pot.

At Urban Pharm, a manager says there are starting to run dry on some products.

A dispensary CEO in Santa Cruz County says some brands are harder for him to find because the smaller producers don’t have licenses yet.

Pot operators have to obtain a local license first, then one issued by the state to conduct business.

