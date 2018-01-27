14th annual Walk for Life rally attracts thousands to San Francisco

By Published:


SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Tens of thousands of pro-life supporters gathered in San Francisco on Saturday for the 14th annual Walk for Life.

Organizers invited supporters from all over the state and were celebrating a renewed effort to establish restrictions on abortion rights.

The movement has been encouraged that the conservative political atmosphere in Washington has addressed some of their concerns.

“To see a lot of the pro-life measures that are coming up and just one right after another and are being implemented is always fantastic,” an attendee said.

Demonstrators marched down Market Street and were met by a small but vocal contingent of counter-protestors who were concerned about the inroads that conservative measures have placed on abortion rights.

” I  believe that all people should have access to abortion, health care and all sorts of things and today we are all here fighting for that, ” a counter-protester said.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s