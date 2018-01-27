14th annual Walk for Life rally attracts thousands to San Francisco



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Tens of thousands of pro-life supporters gathered in San Francisco on Saturday for the 14th annual Walk for Life.

Organizers invited supporters from all over the state and were celebrating a renewed effort to establish restrictions on abortion rights.

The movement has been encouraged that the conservative political atmosphere in Washington has addressed some of their concerns.

“To see a lot of the pro-life measures that are coming up and just one right after another and are being implemented is always fantastic,” an attendee said.

Demonstrators marched down Market Street and were met by a small but vocal contingent of counter-protestors who were concerned about the inroads that conservative measures have placed on abortion rights.

” I believe that all people should have access to abortion, health care and all sorts of things and today we are all here fighting for that, ” a counter-protester said.

