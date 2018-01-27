Big turnout for Oakland A’s FanFest

OAKLAND (KRON)–The Major League Baseball season is right around the corner and the Oakland A’s are looking forward to what could be a promising year.

The franchise celebrated its 50th anniversary in Oakland on Saturday.

KRON4’s Philippe Djegal was there and spoke with fans who were all decked out in green and gold, about the upcoming season.

The team’s annual FanFest was held at Jack London Square and gave fans a chance to rub elbows with former greats like Vida Blue.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES