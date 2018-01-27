CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Picnic along Highway 101 in San Jose

By Published:


(KRON)–It’s never a good idea to have a picnic on the side of the highway.

KRON4’s Stanley Roberts captured video of a group who set up shop along Highway 101 in San Jose just before the Story Road exit.

Stanley says that sight triggered something inside of him, so he turned his car around. He went back to warn the group about the dangers of stopping on the side of the road.

Turns out, the group were volunteers who were trying to feed a nearby homeless community.

Now while their intentions were pure, safety wasn’t a top priority.

 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s