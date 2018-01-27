CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Picnic along Highway 101 in San Jose



(KRON)–It’s never a good idea to have a picnic on the side of the highway.

KRON4’s Stanley Roberts captured video of a group who set up shop along Highway 101 in San Jose just before the Story Road exit.

Stanley says that sight triggered something inside of him, so he turned his car around. He went back to warn the group about the dangers of stopping on the side of the road.

Turns out, the group were volunteers who were trying to feed a nearby homeless community.

Now while their intentions were pure, safety wasn’t a top priority.

The picnic tables on the freeway #triggered me like never before. The need to get them off the freeway was important to me even if it meant risking my safety. Apparently they set up the tables to feed the homeless which had people riding bicycles on Highway 101. @CHP_GoldenGate pic.twitter.com/13NJTRqmrt — Stanley Roberts (@SRobertsKRON4) January 27, 2018

People this is important! No matter what your intentions are, it is never a good idea and It’s illegal to have a picnic on the side of the freeway. If there is a crash and cars lose control people could be killed. @CHP_GoldenGate @CHPSanJose @CHP_RedwoodCity pic.twitter.com/R5blHdwo8U — Stanley Roberts (@SRobertsKRON4) January 27, 2018

