FBI takes over search for missing 4-year-old in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA (CNN) — The FBI is stepping in to lead the search for a missing four-year-old in North Carolina.

Raul Gonzalez Johnson was reported missing from his home in Laurinburg Wednesday morning.

Authorities don’t know whether he wandered away or was the victim of foul play.

Search teams scoured the area around his home Friday and the North Carolina state highway patrol set up roadblocks to canvass drivers.

More than 40 law enforcement, search-and-rescue, and volunteer agencies are involved in the search for the little boy.

