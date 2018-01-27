MISSING: 8-year-old Micala Myres out of San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–San Francisco police are hoping the public can help locate a missing 8-year-old girl, who is considered at-risk.

On Saturday around 10:25 a.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Cesar Chavez Street after Micala Myres was reported missing.

Police say Myres frequents the Bayview District. She last lived on the 1800 block of Sunnydale Avenue and her school is on the 600 block of De Haro Street.

Myres is described as approximately 4’11”, 140-pounds, last seen wearing a black coat, pink shirt, dark blue jeans, black shoes with a zipper on the side, and two ponytails.

Authorities don’t suspect foul play but say Micala is considered at-risk due to her age.

