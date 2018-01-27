Northern California man arrested for carrying 100 pounds of marijuana in Mississippi

FULTON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi state troopers have arrested a California man for carrying more than 100 pounds of marijuana.

Local media report that a traffic stop Thursday on Interstate 22 in Itawamba County led to the discovery of the drugs.

Arrested was 57-year-old George Herbert Stonebreaker, of Paradise, California.

The trooper also found 450 doses of marijuana wax.

Stonebreaker was charged with trafficking marijuana. He was jailed in Itawamba County and bail was set at $50,000. Stonebreaker remained jailed Friday and it’s unclear if he has a lawyer to speak for him.

The trooper who made the traffic stop works for the Mississippi Highway Patrol Traveling Criminal Apprehension Program, which seeks to stop people who are transporting illegal drugs.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES