Petaluma police investigate string of car burglaries

PETALUMA (KRON)–Police in Petaluma are investigating a series of car burglaries that all occurred within a 10-minute drive of each other on Friday.

In total, seven cars were vandalized at seven different parking lots across the city. According to police, it happened between 4:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Most cars were targeted at businesses up and down McDowell Boulevard like Raley’s, City Sports, and Safeway.

The thieves smashed glass at Applebee’s, Sprouts, and the Factory Outlets.

KRON4’s Ella Sogomonian spoke with one shopper who wasn’t surprised by the news.

” I always put my stuff in the trunk anywhere you can’t see it…” she said. Police advise shoppers against leaving items in their cars that may attract attention.

They say in five out of seven cases, backpacks, electronics, and purses were lift in plain view.

Officers said one witness described the suspect as a Hispanic man with dark slicked back hair who appears to be in his early 20s. The suspect drove off in an older black or grey 4 door Toyota or Acura.

